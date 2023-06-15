DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $69,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 2.0 %

BIIB traded down $5.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.01. The stock had a trading volume of 418,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.