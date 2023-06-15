DGS Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 8,236,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.