DGS Capital Management LLC Has $806,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after buying an additional 548,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GSK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,309,000 after buying an additional 434,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,469. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

