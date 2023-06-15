DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,145. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

