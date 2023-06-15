DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,098.86.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 958,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19.

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

