DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,700. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock worth $1,114,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

