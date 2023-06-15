DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

GILD traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,577. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

