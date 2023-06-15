DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 993,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

