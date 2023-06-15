DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.9% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,545. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $363.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

