DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 24.9% in May

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DHI Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 118,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $193.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHX. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

