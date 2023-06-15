Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Given New GBX 4,720 Price Target at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DEO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,964.44.
NYSE DEO traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,613. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.12. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
