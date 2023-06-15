DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

