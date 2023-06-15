Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,120 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 4.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.30% of Digital Realty Trust worth $373,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 107,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,813. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

