Dignity Gold Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $10.18 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.88219225 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

