Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 49,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 36,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,448. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

