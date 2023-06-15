Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 622,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,676,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

