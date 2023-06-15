Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Down 59.1% in May

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,745,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,550,986. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

