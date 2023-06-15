Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Stock Price Up 1%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 49,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile
Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.
