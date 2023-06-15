Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 5.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 1,740,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,371,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $666.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,419,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares during the period. H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 388,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.