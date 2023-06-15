Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Docebo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCBO traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,856. Docebo has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

