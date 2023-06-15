Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 521,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.91. 212,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

