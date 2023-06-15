dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading 4.8% Higher

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

