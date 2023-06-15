DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 92.6% in May

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 4,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $471.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.