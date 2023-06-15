Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the May 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,778. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

