Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 158,619 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,442,841 shares in the company, valued at $125,627,377.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.1 %

Warby Parker stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 873,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

WRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

