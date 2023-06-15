Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 158,619 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,442,841 shares in the company, valued at $125,627,377.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20.
Warby Parker Stock Up 0.1 %
Warby Parker stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 873,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $88,000.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
