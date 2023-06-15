DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 865,073 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865,073 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $33,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.