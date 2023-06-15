DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 865,073 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865,073 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $33,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.
