DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $35,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana stock opened at $455.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.19 and a 200-day moving average of $507.58. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.