DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $31.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.19% of Cooper Companies worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $362.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $395.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

