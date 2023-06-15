DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $37,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

