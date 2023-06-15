DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

