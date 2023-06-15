DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 262,314 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $42,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after buying an additional 117,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

