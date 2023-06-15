DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 582,434 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 414.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 722,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,434 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.