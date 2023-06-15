DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 11,333 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $39,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCO opened at $340.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.12 and its 200 day moving average is $302.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $343.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

