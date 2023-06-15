DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 31,200 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Infosys were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2134 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

