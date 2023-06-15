DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 53,957 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,957 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $278.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

