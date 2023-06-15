EAC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $347,699.02 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. EAC has a market cap of $347,699.02 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00291809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00115852 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

