Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.29.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EGRX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.87 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

