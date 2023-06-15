easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 573.50 ($7.18).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.63) to GBX 635 ($7.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.51) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.01) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.63) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

easyJet Stock Performance

EZJ opened at GBX 492.20 ($6.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,332.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 494.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 459.91.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

