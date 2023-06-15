Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 311,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,570. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,713,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,466,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229,354 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

