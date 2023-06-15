eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Rebecca Spencer Sells 2,193 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
eBay Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.07 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
