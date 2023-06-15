eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Rebecca Spencer Sells 2,193 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

eBay Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.07 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

