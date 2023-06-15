eCash (XEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $386.33 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,565.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00411645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00098207 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000492 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,416,085,923,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,416,135,923,293 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.