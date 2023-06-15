Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,025,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,888,542 shares.The stock last traded at $9.64 and had previously closed at $11.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.
Editas Medicine Stock Down 14.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $656.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine
In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,343 shares of company stock valued at $79,858. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 126.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
See Also
