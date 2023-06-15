Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Reaches $26.72 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $26.72 million and approximately $242,586.61 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00005248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars.

