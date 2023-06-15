ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0397

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $64.76 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,465.72 or 1.00042632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0397092 USD and is up 8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45,090.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.