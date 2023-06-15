Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.95

Shares of Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $14.00. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 2,765 shares trading hands.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of independent community financial services and traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer, residential mortgage, and home equity loans, and the providing of other financial services.

