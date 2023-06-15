Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,850,000 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the May 15th total of 111,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

