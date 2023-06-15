Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Down 5.3%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $170.21 and last traded at $174.17. 81,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 228,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.96 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

