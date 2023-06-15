Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Stock Price Down 6%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 5,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 72,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enerflex by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Enerflex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 213,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enerflex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enerflex by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

See Also

