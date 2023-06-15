EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

