EOS Price Tops $0.64 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $700.61 million and approximately $131.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009739 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002835 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002808 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003298 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000848 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,020,626 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
