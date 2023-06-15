EOS Price Tops $0.64 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $700.61 million and approximately $131.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002808 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,020,626 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.